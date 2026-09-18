Obituary: Diane Tacke Kottke

Diane Tacke Kottke, age 75, of Great Falls, Montana, passed away peacefully in her sleep at home on September 8, 2026. After a courageous ten-month battle with cancer, Diane left this world quietly, in her own way and on her own time.

Diane was born on October 6, 1950, in Great Falls, to Walter and Daisy Tacke, and grew up on her family's ranch near Fort Benton. Ranch life instilled the work ethic, resilience, and determination that would define her throughout her life. Yet alongside that rugged Montana upbringing, Diane studied ballet for many years. There was something uniquely Diane about growing up with one foot in a cowboy boot and the other in a ballet slipper, a combination of toughness and grace she carried throughout her life.

Diane earned her teaching degree from the University of Great Falls and spent 27 years with Great Falls Public Schools, where she also coached volleyball, basketball, and track. After retiring from the district, she began a second career at Party America, spending another 11 years doing what came naturally to her, building relationships and making people feel welcome.

In 1974, Diane met fellow educator and coach Sparky Kottke. They married on December 20, 1975, beginning more than 50 years together centered around family, friendship, football, and service to their community. Their marriage was a true partnership, built on deep love, loyalty, laughter, and an unwavering commitment to one another. Through every season of life, they were each other's constant, building not only a beautiful family, but a life they genuinely loved sharing together.

They welcomed their son, Corby, in 1979 and daughter, Kayci, in 1982. Being a mom was one of the great joys of Diane's life, and there was nothing she valued more deeply than her family. As Corby and Kayci grew, so did the family she loved so fiercely, welcoming Briana and Nick not simply as spouses, but as part of her own. That love of family only grew when Diane became Grammy to Kyden, Kendyl, and Calvin. Being Grammy was one of her greatest joys. She and Sparky traveled tens of thousands of miles between Montana and Washington to fill bleachers, gyms, ballparks, and simply be part of their grandchildren's lives. Distance rarely mattered. If her grandchildren were involved, Grammy wanted to be there.

Diane also gave generously to the Great Falls community as an active member and volunteer with the Great Falls Turf Club, Big Sky Pro Rodeo Committee, and State Fair Race Meet. She and Sparky devoted countless volunteer hours to preserving the horse racing and rodeo traditions they loved.

Diane wore many hats throughout her 75 years: ranch girl, dancer, teacher, coach, wife, mother, Grammy, colleague, volunteer, football fan, and friend. But her legacy cannot be measured by titles or accomplishments. Perhaps the best measure of Diane's life was the remarkable number of people she gathered along the way. Sparky often described their village of friends as a "city of people," and Diane was at the heart of so many different circles within it. She collected friendships throughout her life's journey, from childhood, education, Party America, football, rodeo, horse racing, tailgating, and everywhere in between. Some friendships spanned more than 50 years, while others came into her life along the way and quickly became just as treasured. During her final months, those circles surrounded Diane with an incredible outpouring of love, care, and faith. Diane celebrated her people's joys, carried their heartaches, and showed up when they needed her. For Diane, friends simply had a way of becoming family.

Diane is survived by her husband of more than 50 years, Sparky Kottke; son, Corby (Briana); daughter, Kayci (Nick); and her beloved grandchildren, Kyden, Kendyl, and Calvin.

Diane will be deeply missed, endlessly remembered, and forever loved.

Family and friends are invited to join us to celebrate Diane's remarkable life on November 8th, 2026, at 3pm in the Exhibition Hall at Montana Expo Park. We hope you will come to share stories, laughter, memories, and the love of the extraordinary "city of people" Diane and Sparky built throughout their lives.

Many have asked how they can help or honor Diane's memory. In lieu of flowers, and for those who wish to do so, contributions may be made directly to Sparky to help ease the expenses associated with Diane's journey and the months ahead as he navigates life without the love of his life. To contribute or share a memory of Diane, please visit her Ever Loved memorial: https://everloved.com/life-of/diane-kottke/

Condolences can be shared with the family ay www.SchniderFuneralHome.com.

