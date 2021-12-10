Obituary: Don Thrush

Don Thrush, 79, passed away at his home in Great Falls on December 3, 2021, after a courageous year-long battle with cancer. Don was born on September 8, 1942, to Earl and Louise Thrush in Sheridan, WY. He completed junior college in Sheridan while working at his dad’s autobody shop and serving in the Army Reserve. He did not have a passion for working on cars, so he did not pursue that career.

Instead, he and the love of his life, Gay Rogers, decided to elope to Coeur d’Alene in the summer of 1962. They decided that the first town they liked between Coeur d’Alene and Sheridan would be their new home. That town ended up being Great Falls.

Don and Gay had three children together, Steve, Cathy, and Krista. Don worked for the Smelter followed by a long grocery warehouse career at Ryan’s which later became Supervalu. He worked his way up to superintendent and later warehouse manager, earning promotions that took him and Gay to Billings, and later Parker, CO. He retired in 2000 after 35 years with the company. He has been described by some co-workers as the best boss and favorite boss they ever had.

He enjoyed golfing, fishing, camping, backpacking, and loved his 16 years of faithfully walking his beloved grand-dog, Buddy. Most of all, he loved his family and was the biggest supporter of all activities they were involved in and was always there cheering them on.