Obituary: Douglas “Doug” Jay Magers

Douglas “Doug” Jay Magers passed away peacefully in his sleep June 25, 2026, with his wife Betty by his side.

Doug was an avid Fisherman and Hunter, an Uptown Optimist member and enjoyed hayingseason, old John Deere tractors, flying airplanes and collecting old and rare currency. Doug wasborn October 11, 1945, in Spokane Washington to Glen and Joyce Magers. He was a proudVeteran of the United States Marine Corps.

Doug is survived by his wife of 61 years, Betty; sister, Susan Schnurr (Gary deceased); brother,Jim (Marie) Magers; sons, Glen (Teri) Magers and Mark (Kari) Magers; daughter, Jennifer(Shawn) Dailey; grandsons, Nathan (Jacy) Magers, Kyle Magers, Jeff (Courtney) Magers, Chris(Merissa) Magers, Cody (Becky) Dailey, Harley (Belle) Dailey, Orrin Dailey, and ClaytonDailey; and great-grandchildren, Audrey Magers, Brooke Magers, Lily Magers, Elly Magers, Oliver Magers, Emma Magers, Declan Magers, Everett Magers, Ryleigh Dailey, Kyra Dailey,and Hayden Dailey.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Glen and Joyce Magers; grandmother, Cora Carroll;and lifelong friend and honorary uncle, Mel Mantzey.

At Doug's request, no services are being planned. Condolences for the family may be shared online at www.OConnorFuneralHome.com.