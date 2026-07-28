Obituary: Edelene Ohman

Edelene Ohman

Aug 27, 1971 — Jun 12, 2026

Family photo The Ohman family regrets to announce that Edelene Ceynar Ohman left our world peacefully on June 12th, 2026, in Boise, Idaho, where she lived for nearly 30 years, surrounded by her closest family and dearest friends.

The Ohman family regrets to announce that Edelene Ceynar Ohman left our world peacefully on June 12th, 2026, in Boise, Idaho, where she lived for nearly 30 years, surrounded by her closest family and dearest friends.

A proud Montanan always, Edelene was born to Cynthia Tibbetts and Terry Ceynar on August 27th, 1971 in Havre, the “Solo Sally” ready to take on the world. After moving all around the state in her childhood, she landed in Great Falls (or as it is affectionately known, “GFunk”) through her junior high and high school years where she met her dearest friends. Edelene attended the University of Montana, graduating from the College of the Arts and Media with a Bachelor's Degree in Art and Economics. She always happened to be the most creative and intelligent person in the room (aside from her mother Cynthia.)

While she was in college, Edelene met “Mr. Dapper” Creig Ohman and they later married in February of 2000 alongside two of their closest friends, Terri Desaro and Craig Nern. After much deliberation and career obstacles, they moved together to Boise where her family lives to this day. They created a beautiful life together in Idaho with lifelong memories made, much laughter had and endless love shared with those around them.

Edelene was the beloved daughter of and was preceded in death by her father, Terry Ceynar, mother Cynthia Tibbetts, stepfather Bob Martin, stepfather John Frazier, grandfather Howard Tibbetts, grandparents Alvera and Lindy Wickstrom and uncle Charlie Tibbetts.

Edelene is survived by her devoted husband of 26 years, Creig and two beloved sons Wesley and Davis Ohman. She also leaves behind her beloved cousin Rosalind Chedotal (Jay) of Grapeland, TX, their children Josiah and Georgia and granddaughter Sage, along with aunt and uncle Debbie and Jim Thompson.

Those who were fortunate enough to know and love Edelene will always remember her for her infectious smile, fierce loyalty, loving (albeit sometimes quite brutal) honesty, wisdom beyond her years and an unconditional love for all of those who she held closest. She always showed up for those who needed her the most, leaving an unforgettable impact on those who had the privilege of walking through the journey of life by her side.

A celebration of life will be held in Boise on Sunday, August 23rd, 2026 for close family and friends and a graveside burial service will be held in Boise at an undetermined date.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to either of the following, as they aided our family immensely throughout our healthcare journeys:

St. Luke’s Health Foundation, Boise, ID with the designation: Oncology and Cancer Institute.

St. Luke's Health Foundation, Boise, ID with the designation: Children's Hospital

Both can be found online, or donations will be facilitated by Wesley and Davis.

