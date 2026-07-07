Obituary: Edward Marckx

Edward Marckx of Portland, Oregon passed peacefully at age 88 on June 16, 2026 at Peace Hospice in Great Falls, Montana. He suffered diminished capacity from a traumatic brain injury—affecting speech, memory and balance. Ed was born in Seattle and grew up working in the family bakery in Gresham, Oregon. He lived his last years in Montana with his wife Cheryl Crawley, retired superintendent of Great Falls Public Schools, whom he met when she served as an administrator in the Salem, Oregon Public Schools.

Ed’s business “Well Made Homes” was known in the Portland metro area for lovely, efficient housing he, himself, designed to reduce both construction and operating costs.

He was a longtime member of the Home Builders Association, serving on the Government Affairs Committee and named Builder of the Year 2002. He was respected for his intelligence, creativity, business acumen, and integrity.

Marckx graduated Portland’s Central Catholic High School, attended Gonzaga, and earned a bachelor’s degree at Portland State. He supported the arts, played competitive chess, and was a regular at the symphony. He returned to downhill skiing in his 50s and loved traveling with his wife. Ed had two sons, one grandson, and three step-grandchildren in Bethesda, Maryland.

