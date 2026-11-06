Obituary: Eleanor Jeanette "Nettie" Kinna Olrich

Eleanor Jeanette “Nettie” Kinna Olrich passed away on November 3, 2026, in Great Falls, Montana.

Nettie was born on September 22, 1942, in Great Falls, Montana, to John C. Kinna and Fern B. Kinna. She was raised in Simms, Montana, and graduated from Bozeman High School in 1959. Following high school, Nettie pursued her passion for education, earning a Bachelor of Science degree in Elementary Education from Western College in Dillon, Montana, followed by a master’s degree in education.

Nettie met the love of her life, Jerry J. Olrich, in Simms, Montana. The two were married on August 31, 1968, in Novato, California, beginning a beautiful life together. Their marriage spanned 58 years, filled with love, shared memories, and a lifetime of companionship. Together, they built a life rooted in love and commitment, creating a lasting bond that remained at the heart of their family.

Nettie dedicated 32 years of her life to teaching elementary school at Sassarini Elementary. She was a gifted and devoted educator who made a lasting impression on generations of students. Affectionately known as the teacher “who could teach a rock to read,” Nettie had a special talent for making learning meaningful and bringing out the best in every child. Her years in the classroom reflected not only her love of teaching but also her commitment to the students whose lives she touched.

She wasn’t just a teacher, Nettie enjoyed anything and everything involving helping children and volunteered for five years, reading and assisting in various classrooms in Choteau Elementary School. Her other hobbies included loving on her nephews, nieces and grandnephews and grandnieces. Nettie also enjoyed entertaining family and friends, and she was a marvelous cook and baker. She was a lifelong learner, an avid reader, world traveler, and participated in a variety of Bible studies and church activities. Nettie specifically enjoyed adventuring with her beloved husband, Jerry.

Nettie’s life was rooted in her deep and abiding love for her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Her faith guided the way she lived and was reflected in her generosity, kindness, and compassion for others. She and Jerry shared a love of traveling, enjoying adventures both throughout the United States and abroad. Nettie also had a generous heart and a passion for helping those in need. She freely gave both her time and financial support to many causes, from orphanages to local children’s sporting activities and classroom needs. Whether helping someone near or far, Nettie found joy in giving and making a difference in the lives of others. Her faith, generosity, and caring spirit touched countless lives.

Nettie was preceded in death by her parents, John C. and Fern Kinna; brothers, Clarence John Kinna and Robert G. Kinna; nephew, Duane Larson; and nieces, Kimberly Sinema and Kari Kinna.

She is survived by her husband, Jerry J. Olrich; step-daughters, Virginia Bradley and Anne (Mark) Moore, both of Nampa, ID; sisters, Lynda Ridgeway (Dean) of Bozeman, MT and Pamela Kinna of Fairfield, MT; sister in law, Carol Olrich; nephews, John Kinna (Juli), Robert Kinna (Laurie), Mark Kinna (Angie), Truitt Kinna (Vicki), Craig Olrich (Lisa), Matt Olrich and Scott Olrich (Leslie); nieces, Cynthia Johnson (Clark) and Faye Persinger; and multiple great nieces and nephews.

