Obituary: Elizabeth Ann Farmer

Elizabeth Ann Farmer, 75, passed away peacefully on July 2, 2026, in Great Falls, Montana. A small gathering of family and close friends will be held later this month with a celebration of life held at a later date.

Elizabeth was born on April 14, 1951, in Independence, Missouri, to Forrest and Doreen Wilson (née Lamb), growing up with an older sister, Isabella (James) Smith, and younger brother, Fred (Susie) Wilson.

She married Havis Larry Steele and moved to the wide-open skies of Great Falls to support his military career. Together they had four amazing children: Larry Steele (Emily) of Des Moines, IA, Ronnie Steele of Suffolk, VA, Rebekah Davis (Dwayne) of Great Falls, MT, and Timothy Steele (Kirsten) of Great Falls, MT.

Elizabeth later married the love of her life, Albert "Skip" Farmer, in Great Falls, bringing a stepson, David Farmer (Lori) of Boise, ID into the family. Together they enjoyed the laughter of their grandchildren; James, Eric, Samuel, Harlee, Mackinzi, Nicholas, Cooper, Kimberly, Hunter, Chevelle, and Aria. As well as her extended family.

Elizabeth's life was a testament to resilience, grace, and quiet determination. She will be remembered not only for the life she lived but also for the love she shared and the memories she created with those around her.

She is survived by her loving family and many friends who will forever cherish her memory. She is preceded in death by her husband Albert, father, mother, sister, and granddaughter Blue Cerina, who welcomed her home.

Though Elizabeth is no longer with us in person, her love, compassion, and legacy will continue to live on in the hearts of all who knew her. She will be deeply missed and lovingly remembered always.

