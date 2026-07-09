Obituary: Elizabeth (Betty) Lindeman

Elizabeth (Betty) Lindeman, aged 100, a woman of unwavering faith, tireless strength, and an extraordinarily generous heart, peacefully entered eternal rest to be with her Lord and Savior. She leaves behind a beautiful legacy of love, devotion, and a family who will forever cherish her memory.

Betty’s story began on March 5, 1926, on a family farm near Berwick, North Dakota. Born to Jack and Rose Jaeger, she was the eldest of seven children. Her lifelong work ethic and love for the land were forged early. As a young girl, she rode her horse each day to the local Pierce County country school and worked alongside her family on the farm. As she grew, her natural caregiving spirit led her to her first job away from the farm at the hospital in Rugby, North Dakota.

On June 11, 1946, Betty began a new chapter when she married Joseph (Joe) Lindeman, a local boy who had just returned home after serving in Europe during World War II. Bound by love and a shared sense of adventure, the newlyweds left the Dakota flatlands for the West, settling in Yakima, Washington. There, Betty worked for Hunt’s Canning Company while Joe worked in the local fields. Yet the rhythm of farm life called them back. Their journey took them briefly to Helena, Montana, where they welcomed their first son, LeRoy, before returning to Berwick to farm once more.

For six years, Betty embodied the heart of a prairie matriarch. She faced the demands of farm life without complaint—milking 21 cows by hand, raising chickens and pigs, tending a large garden, and lovingly caring for her growing family as Gloria, Robert, and Charles were born. Even when devastating hailstorms destroyed their crops three years in a row, forcing a heartbreaking farm auction, Betty’s spirit remained unbroken.

Seeking a fresh start, they moved to Beaver Creek, Minnesota, where their son Andrew was born. But the majestic pull of the West never left their hearts. Within a year, they gathered their belongings and their growing family and returned permanently to Montana, completing their family with the birth of their youngest son, Kenney, in 1961.

Settling in the Raynesford-Belt area, Betty became the heartbeat of her community. She was legendary for her love of cooking. Her kitchen was a sanctuary where the door was always open, and she regularly hosted delicious meals for anyone who happened to stop by. No one ever left Betty’s home hungry. She shared this gift of hospitality with the community for many years as the cook at the Kibby Corner Truck Stop and later spent 20 years feeding generations of children at Belt Valley School. In 2019, Betty moved to Park Place, where she found another caring community and was blessed by the friendships, kindness, and compassionate care she received during her final years.

Betty’s hands were rarely still. She was a talented seamstress, lovingly making her children’s clothing during their early years. Later in life, she poured her love into every stitch of the countless Afghans and quilts she crocheted and embroidered—treasures that will forever warm the homes and hearts of her children and grandchildren.

Her capacity for work was tireless, but her capacity for love was even greater. A devout Catholic and a faithful member of Saint Mark’s Catholic Church, Betty lived her faith through quiet acts of service and an unwavering commitment to helping anyone in need. Her devotion to her family was fierce, her loyalty to her friends steadfast, and her love for her Savior unwavering.

Betty was reunited in heaven with her beloved husband, Joe; her parents, Jack and Rose Jaeger; and her sisters, Elenor Morris and Carol Mitzel.

Her beautiful spirit lives on in the family she loved so deeply: her children, Lee (Margaret) Lindeman of Raynesford, Montana, Bob (Linda) Lindeman of Great Falls, Montana, Gloria Parker of Laramie, Wyoming, Charlie (Kari) Lindeman of Belt, Montana, Andy (Amy) Lindeman of Great Falls, Montana, and Kenney Lindeman of Helena, Montana; siblings, Pete Jaeger of Great Falls, Montana, Ted (Barbara) Jaeger of Rugby, North Dakota, Vicky Schell of Minot, North Dakota, and Clara (Albert) Reiter of Surrey, North Dakota; along with 12 cherished grandchildren; numerous adored great-grandchildren; and many beloved nieces, nephews, and dear friends.

Rest in peace, Mom. Your chores are done, your faith has guided you home, and your love lives in us forever.

Betty will be laid to rest beside her beloved husband, Joe, at Fort Harrison Veterans Cemetery in Helena, Montana, on Thursday, July 9, at 12:00 p.m.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Schnider Funeral Home on Saturday, August 8, at 2:00 p.m.

Memorials may be made in Betty’s honor to support the charity of your choice.

Condolences for the family can be submitted to www.SchniderFuneralHome.com.

