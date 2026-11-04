Obituary: Ernest J. Chickadel (Chick)

Ernest J. Chickadel (Chick), 88, of Great Falls, died unexpectedly at home on Monday, October 26, 2026.

He was the husband of Lisa Chickadel of Great Falls. He was the father of Debra Bertz(Sheldon) of Pennsylvania, Ernest Chickadel (Stephanie) of Texas, Brian Chickadel of Texas, Adam Ketchum (Leta) of Texas, Glen Ketchum of Great Falls, and Sam Ketchum of Polson.

He also leaves his grandchildren, Nick and Joe Bertz, Stephen, Madison, and Emma Chickadel, Katie Svejkovsky, Jaxen and Spencer Ketchum.

He was loved deeply and will be missed terribly.

