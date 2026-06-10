Obituary: Ernestine F. Gopher

Ernestine F. Gopher, 83, of Spokane, Washington, an enrolled member of the Chippewa-Cree Tribe of Rocky Boy, Montana, a mother and grandmother, passed away peacefully on June 6, 2026.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Pete and Annie Gopher; partner, Joe Martine; son, Tracy Piller (Gopher); siblings Kenneth, Tyrone, Phyllis, Andrea, Peggy, Carole, Jane, Leona and Mike.

Known to her friends and family as “Ernie”, she was born in Great Falls, Montana to Pete Gopher and Annie (White Sky) Gopher on March 24, 1943. Over the years, she loved to give her friends rides in her cars and was still actively driving. She loved watching a variety of different sports, especially pro football and the basketball. Her favorite teams were the Seattle Seahawks, Mariners and the Gonzaga sports teams.

She enjoyed doing beadwork and dancing Women’s Northern Traditional at Powwows, and especially loved listening to Powwow music, and her favorite drum groups on CDs. She supported many American Indian protests over the years and in her later years she focused on efforts to get the “Landless Indians of Hill 57” in Great Falls to get Federal recognition in the near future.

Ernestine is survived by her sons, Lawrence (Sonny Boy) Ahenakew and his wife, Mary of Slate Hill, New York and Paul Wanders of Rochester, New York; daughters, Yvette Larocca and her husband, Omar Farah of Carlsbad, California and Heather Gross of Great Bend, Kansas; and grandsons Milo Ahenakew of Slate Hill, New York, Brenden Ferraro of Bronx, New York, and David and Devin Gross of Great Bend, Kansas; granddaughter Darcie Gross of Great Bend, Kansas; sisters Brenda, Josephine, and brother, Clarence Gopher of Yakima, Washington.

The family wishes to express their gratitude to the staff at South Hills Rehabilitation & Care Center, Spokane Washington. Commencing at 5 pm June 10, 2026, a viewing will be held at the Little Shell Community-Elder Center,1529 Stuckey Road, Great Falls, MT, and funeral services will begin at 8:15 am at the Elder Center. Internment will take place at Highland Cemetery, 2010 33 rd Ave. South on Thursday, June 11, 2026, at 9:30 a.m.

Mom, we love you and miss you, Lawrence, Paul, Yvette and Heather.

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