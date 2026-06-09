Obituary: Florence E George

On June 1, 2026, Florence E. George of Great Falls, Montana passed away. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, June 11, 2026, at 11 O’clock AM at Highland Cemetery.

Florence E. George, AKA, “Flossy”, was born into a large family of five brothers and seven sisters on September 8, 1942, to parents Pete Myre and Delvina Broughton in Great Falls, Montana. She attended and graduated from Great Falls High School before entering the workforce. During this time, she worked in independent home care, foster care, at the county market, and as a server at Lippi’s Kitchen. Florence called Great Falls her home for most of her life, aside from two years when she lived in Boulder, Montana.

When she wasn’t working, Florence had numerous hobbies that she enjoyed filling her free time with. Including fishing, canning, gambling, rockhounding, and crocheting. She also cared deeply about her loved ones. Florence was known to always step in when needed and took good care of two of her sisters when they were in need.

Florence is survived by her niece, Judy Schrock and many nieces and nephews and grandchildren and great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, six sisters, five brothers, beloved son, and two husbands.

To share condolences, click here to visit the Croxford Funeral Home website.