Obituary: Frances Potts

Frances was born at Camp 3 in Roundup, Montana on July 9,1926 to George and Francis (Grahek) Steffans. Frances passed at Benefis Hospital on June 3, 2026 at the age of 99. She was big sister to Edward and Robert. She attended schools in Roundup.

After High School, Frances moved to Great Falls where she resided the remainder of her life. Frances rented her little house on 19th and Fifth Avenue North for almost 50 years, before residing at Park Place for the last four years. Residents who remember the Minneapolis Bar, would also remember Frances, who was a waitress for the adjacent Wong’s Restaurant for many years. She worked as a waitress well into her 80s. While working at Wong’s, she would often feed the stray alley cats, and there were a few who came home with her. They were all named “Kitty.”

Frances was not into cooking for herself, so she would often walk to the local grocery store deli counter. Most of her family and friends were well aware of her “sweet tooth” and love of all things chocolate. She especially loved when her brother Ed would send her potica (Slovenian walnut roll) for Easter and Christmas. Frances was never interested in driving or owning a car, so she would catch a ride with someone or walk. She enjoyed shopping at the old Paris of Montana and Bon Marche on Central Avenue.

She was very generous over the years, sending gifts to relatives in Roundup and Billings. Frances embraced the Catholic faith and her last church family was at Holy Spirit Church.

Frances is predeceased by her parents, brothers Ed and Bob and nephew Steve Steffans.

She is survived by her son Michael Potts and his wife Delia of Bremerton, WA, along with grandsons John and Kenny. She is also survived by nephews Robert Steffans Jr.; Matthew Steffans; Tim Steffans and his wife Michelle; nieces Jani Steffans and her husband Dave Zigweid; Cathy Brilz and her husband Jack; Heidi Brodston and her husband Rick; and Eve Allen and her husband Dave.

Services will be held on July 11th at 11:00 a.m. at Croxford Funeral Home, 1307 Central Avenue, Great Falls. Private interment will be at New Miners Cemetery in Roundup.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to City of Great Falls Animal Shelter, 1010 25th Ave NE, Great Falls, MT 59404 or a charity of your choosing.

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