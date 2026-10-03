Obituary: Gail A. Bucko

Gail A. Bucko, 79, of Great Falls, passed away on Monday, September 28, 2026, at Highgate Senior Living in Great Falls. Memorial Service with Military Honors and Nurses’ Commendation will be held at 11AM, Friday, October 16, 2026, at Sunrise Presbyterian Church, 3809 6th Avenue S, Great Falls with Pastor Jessica Crane Munoz officiating.

Gail Ann Schmitt Bucko was born in Great Falls, MT, on July 24, 1947, to Russell and DeFon Haker Schmitt. Gail grew up on a sheep/cattle ranch 2-1/2 miles west of Stanford, MT. She was the youngest of three children, and we joked that she was the most spoiled! She graduated from Stanford High in 1966.

Growing up on a ranch, she worked in hayfields and was a whiz running a side delivery rake. Wolf Creek ran through the ranch, and she became an accomplished and competitive fisherman! She was in 4-H for many years, raising and showing sheep. She loved to read and would often be found reading when there was a sink full of dishes to do! Gail had a great sense of humor. Many of her friends and caregivers mentioned her “one-liners” that she was so adept at delivering!

After high school, Gail attended Montana State University and graduated with a degree in Nursing. She joined the Army and became an Army Corps Captain. When the Vietnam War ended, she attended to soldiers returning home. She was stationed at Fort Ord in California. Her Army years were important to her.

While in California, she fell in love and Gail eloped with Randy Bucko from Great Falls, MT. After she left the Army, she and Randy moved back to Great Falls. They raised two children—Russell and Brooke-Marie. Randy died suddenly in 1983, leaving two young children—Russell, 9 years old, and Brooke-Marie, 2 years old. It was a very sad time for Gail and her family.

Gail then became an instructor for 5 years at Montana State University School of Nursing, Havre, MT.

Gail attended Texas Women’s University and in 1979 received a Master’s in Psychiatric Mental Health. She was a board member of the Crisis Center and Judicial Study Task Force. She participated in several committees for the State Alcohol and Drug Abuse Division. She was certified as a chemical dependency counselor. In 1980, she was named an Outstanding “Young Woman of America”; in 1983, she established her own counseling practice in Great Falls, which she ran for ten years.

Randy was on the ski patrol at Showdown. They bought a motor home, and the family enjoyed skiing. In the summer, they spent time camping in the mountains.

Gail was a member of Sunrise Presbyterian Church and, at one time, served as a deacon. She was also a certified lifeguard.

Gail was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in her late twenties. She managed to raise two children, work, and have fun. No matter how tough the disease progressed over the years, she was cheerful and rarely complained. Gail spent the last seven years of her life at Highgate Senior Living, where she was loved. Her wonderful caregivers loved her, and she loved them. The family thanks these special people. Thanks also go to Ben and Janette Forsyth for all their caring and love for Gail over the years. Thanks to all the parishioners of Sunrise Presbyterian Church.

She is survived by her daughter Brooke-Marie Bucko; grandson Loren Bucko; niece Talana Baker (Harold); niece Tammy Sloulin (Kirk); great niece Selena Baker; great niece Heidi Sloulin; great nephew Hans Sloulin (Angelina); great nephew Michael Sloulin; sister-in-law Deborah Schmitt; sister Rosalie Hall; Jerry and Sharon Dirkson; Keely Dirkson; Jake Newman; Evan Asleson; Kerri Asleson; stepchildren: Curtis Bucko (Dawn); Sherrie Meeks (Rich); Brett Bucko (Kathy - deceased).

Gail was preceded in death by her husband, Randy; son Russell Bucko; brother Larry Schmitt; brother-in-law, LeeRoy Hall.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Sunrise Presbyterian Church.

