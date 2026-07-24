Obituary: Gary Dee Vaught

Gary Dee Vaught, aged 84, passed away peacefully on July 5, 2026, in Great Falls, Montana.

Gary was born on November 20, 1941, in Helena, Montana, to Robert Vaught and Mona (Stowman) Vaught. He graduated from Brockton High School in Brockton, Montana, with the Class of 1960. Shortly after graduation, Gary answered the call to serve his country, enlisting in the United States Navy on September 21, 1960. During his military service, he traveled extensively throughout the United States and overseas, including Japan, Taiwan, the Philippines, Hong Kong, and Vietnam. He was honorably discharged on February 5, 1964.

Following his military service, Gary built a strong work ethic through a variety of careers. Over the years, he worked for Boeing in the Seattle area, spent time in the Wyoming oil fields, and held several other positions. The final two decades of his career were spent as Assistant Manager of Panorama House, a high-rise apartment community in Seattle, where he was known for his dedication and reliability until his retirement.

Gary's Christian faith remained an important part of his life. Throughout the years, he worshiped with various Christian congregations wherever life took him. During the last four years of his life, he was a faithful member of Christ's Church in Great Falls, Montana.

Outside of work and church, Gary was a devoted sports fan with a lifelong love for Seattle athletics. He was an enthusiastic supporter of the Seattle Seahawks and attended dozens of University of Washington Huskies football games, including two memorable Rose Bowl appearances. Those who knew Gary appreciated his friendly nature, his stories from years of travel and work, and the loyalty he showed to his family, friends, and favorite teams.

Gary is survived by his sister, Arlyee Watson of Silver Spring, Maryland; and his brother, Rick (Dianne) Vaught of Great Falls, Montana.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Mona Vaught; older sister, Lucyle Eastman; and beloved wife, Linda Vaught, affectionately known by everyone as "Dee Dee."

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 22, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. at Christ's Church, 2902 17th Street South, Great Falls, Montana.

Interment with military honors will take place on Monday, August 24, 2026, at 1:30 p.m. at Fort Harrison Montana State Veterans Cemetery, 3687 Veterans Drive, Helena, Montana.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospitalin Gary's memory.

Gary will be remembered for his love of family, his faithful service to his country, his steadfast Christian faith, his dedication throughout a lifetime of hard work, and his unwavering enthusiasm for the teams he loved. His life touched many, and he will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege of knowing him.

Condolences for the family can be submitted to www.SchniderFuneralHome.com.

