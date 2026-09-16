Obituary: Gayle M. Stende

Gayle M. Stende, 73, passed away on September 7, 2026. A Funeral Service is being held for her at Croxford Funeral Home on Tuesday, September 22, 2026, at 4 PM. A Graveside Service will be held at 8 AM at Mandan Union Cemetery in North Dakota on September 24, 2026. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made to an animal shelter in Great Falls, MT.

Gayle Marie Stende was born in Prosser, Washington, on November 11, 1952, and adopted at birth by Sydney and Marie Stende. The Stendes moved to Great Falls in June of 1953, where she spent the rest of her life as a Great Falls native. Gayle went to school at Lincoln Elementary and Great Falls High, where she participated in the marching band and the GF High swim team. Gayle graduated high school in 1970 and went on to Bozeman for a semester, then came back to Great Falls and got a job at the refinery. She also bartended for a while until getting her bachelor's degree in Psychology from the College of Great Falls. Gayle went to work as a House Parent at Quality of Life Concepts. She moved on to Manager and worked there for 20+ years until her retirement in early 2000.

Gayle was a person with a big heart and loved animals. She loved horses and owned several throughout her lifetime; her favorite horse was Red, a quarter horse mix. Gayle also loved dogs and cats and could hardly turn away a stray. Gayle liked to travel and took the occasional Cruise with friends. Gayle loved playing games and cards and going out to eat with her friends. She will be greatly missed by those whom she considered her family. She was preceded in death by her parents, Sydney and Marie; her husbands Bob, Bo, and Jim. Gayle is survived by David Brown and half-sister Becky Paulman.