Obituary: Georgann "Grandma Georgie" DeBolt

Georgann “Grandma Georgie” DeBolt was born on January 20, 1932, in St. Joseph, MO, and passed away on October 29, 2026, in Choteau, MT.

She was raised in Great Falls where she graduated from Great Falls High School in 1949. Shortly after High School on February 5, 1949, she married the love of her life Elmer Robert DeBolt. They shared 61 blessed years of marriage together and made their home in Great Falls from 1949 to 1960 before settling in Vaughn, MT.

Georgie was a homemaker who took great pride in her family. She loved her family more than anything and was always there for them. Her home was a gathering place, and she never turned anyone away. There was always an extra bed and a place at the table. Sunday gatherings were especially important to her. She would spend the entire day cooking so there would be plenty of food for everyone who showed up.

She enjoyed cooking, gardening, raising barnyard livestock, knitting, crocheting, playing cards, and visiting with family and friends. She was affectionately known as the “Best Grandma Ever,” a title that she certainly earned through the love she gave so freely.

Georgie is survived by her sons, Larry (Ardel), Jerry, Brian (Jennifer), and Thomas (Judy). her daughter-in-law Becky, wife of her late son Billy. She also leaves behind 19 grandchildren, including step-grandchildren, and 18 great-grandchildren, including step-great-grandchildren, who will cherish their memories of her.

She was preceded in death by her parents George and Mildred (Long) Guthrie, her husband, Elmer, her oldest son, Billy, one grandson, and one granddaughter.

Georgie had a wonderful sense of humor and a way of making those around her smile. One of her favorite sayings was, “I never thought I would live this long.” Those who knew and loved her will remember her for her generous heart, her love of family, and the many memories made around her kitchen table.

