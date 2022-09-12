Obituary: Glenda Kay Alexander

Glenda Kay Alexander passed away on September 9, 2022. She was born on January 1, 1945, and was predeceased by her parents, Glen and Deloris Fulbright.
She leaves behind her husband, James Alexander; sisters, Janet (Robert) Nilsen and Susan (Walter) Nickerson; and brother, John (Jeri) Fulbright.
To read the complete obituary and share condolences, visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.
