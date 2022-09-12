Watch Now
NewsObituaries

Actions

Obituary: Glenda Kay Alexander

Obituary Candle
MTN
Obituary Candle
Posted at 2:39 PM, Sep 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-12 16:40:20-04

Glenda Kay Alexander passed away on September 9, 2022. She was born on January 1, 1945, and was predeceased by her parents, Glen and Deloris Fulbright.

She leaves behind her husband, James Alexander; sisters, Janet (Robert) Nilsen and Susan (Walter) Nickerson; and brother, John (Jeri) Fulbright.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

About Us

Get your FREE KRTV Streaming App