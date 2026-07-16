Obituary: Gloria Mavis Dillabough-Soholt

Gloria Mavis Dillabough-Soholt was born on August 7, 1940, to Archibald and Nellie Dillabough in Langdon, ND. Gloria passed on June 22, 2026, peacefully with family by her side in Fort Benton, MT.

Gloria resided in Sarles, ND, where she graduated high school. There in Sarles, she met her husband, Harlan Soholt, who was the manager of the Cargill elevator. They were married on August 7, 1958, and the couple had four children, Gerald, Linden, John and Merri.

Gloria and Harlan moved to Grandin, ND where she continued to raise their four children. Harlan was transferred to Minot, ND where Gloria took up employment with a local Credit Union. The family once again relocated to Brady, MT where all the children graduated high school and moved on, and mom took up employment with JCPenney’s. Harlan was transferred to Wolf Point, MT where Gloria retired from JCPenney’s in 2000. From there they moved to Belt, MT and together built their summer home. During the winter they traveled to Arizonawhere they met many beautiful people on their travels. Gloria was a lifetime member of the American Legion and the VFW Auxiliaries.

Gloria was preceded in death by her parents; brother, James; husband, Harlan; and eldest son,Gerald (Angie). She is survived by her children, Linden (Karletta) and John (Beth), Merri; sixgrandchildren; thirteen great-grandchildren; as well as many nieces and nephews.

The Soholt family will be holding the Celebration of Life for Gloria at Schnider Funeral Home in Great Falls at 1:00 p.m. on August 7, 2026. Due to the restrictions that were put upon during Harlan’s funeral services in 2020. The family will continue The Celebration of Life for Gloria and Harlan at Highland Cemetery for a graveside service, a farewell to place Gloria and Harlan together for eternal peace. Amen.