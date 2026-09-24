Obituary: Harlan Lee Orham

It is with sorrow that we announce the death of Harlan Lee Orham, aged 93, on September 20, 2026; he is now at rest in his eternal home. Harlan was born on July 15, 1933, in Great Falls, Montana, to Georgia Rocky Orham and Peter Halvorson Orham. He joined four siblings on the family ranch near Raynesford, where they lived until relocating to Great Falls, Montana.

He attended McKinley Elementary School, Paris Gibson Junior High, and graduated from Great Falls High School in 1951. He was activated during the Korean Conflict in 1951 and served stateside until he was honorably discharged in 1953. He then attended the University of Illinois for a year, transferring to the College of Great Falls (now the University of Providence) and obtained a business degree in 1957. During this time, he joined the Great Falls Fire Department and was a firefighter from 1953 until retiring in 1992. He also worked part-time in accounting and at his painting business.

He was married to the love of his life, Patricia Burbridge, on December 6, 1959, and last year celebrated 66 wonderful years of marriage. To this union were born two sons; David Lee in 1963 and Douglas Alan in 1965.

Harlan was a man with a quiet spirit, deep faith, and unconditional love for family and friends. Though he was a long-distance grandfather, he and Pat were present for all important occasions: baptisms, first communions, confirmations, graduations, and weddings.

He was a lifelong member of Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, where he served on various committees, was Council President, and the church treasurer for 20 years. He enjoyed woodworking and assisted with a number of projects for the Advent Festival at Our Savior’s. He learned to give his life to others and volunteered at FISH, Meals on Wheels, and St. Ann’s Kitchen.

Harlan and Pat appreciated traveling, and in touring Europe they went to Norway several times. It was there that they visited the birthplace of his father, who immigrated to the United States in the early 1900’s. They also pursued hiking with the Montana Wilderness Association and encouraged this activity in their children. Harlan could be found on the Rivers’ Edge Trail on most Saturday mornings, walking with three good friends and enjoying the great outdoors and conversation.

Harlan was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Robert, Edward, and Maurice; sister, Frances; brothers-in-law, Bradley Burbridge, Vernon Ludtke, and Mark Goudy; sisters-in-law, Roberta Orham, Marlene Orham, Winona Burbridge, Audrey Goudy, and Edith Teague.

He was survived by his wife, Patricia; sons, David (Ann Marie) and Douglas (Mary Jo); granddaughters, Rebekka (Zach), Clare (TJ), and Meriel; grandsons, Ryan, Noah, and Eric (Jenna); great-grandsons, Matthew and Kyler; great-granddaughters, Naomi and Lydia; sister-in-law, Judith Ludtke; brothers-in-law, Larry Burbridge and Larry Mower; as well as numerous nephews and nieces.

The funeral service will be on Monday, September 28, 2026, at 11:00 a.m. at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 1326 First Ave North, Great Falls, Montana.

Harlan’s family is indebted to the Benefis Health System for the care given during his hospitalizations and to the Peace Hospice staff and chaplains for the gentle and caring manner with which they ministered to him.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, FISH, Meals on Wheels, and St. Ann’s Kitchen, or a charity of your choice.

Condolences for the family may be shared online at www.SchniderFuneralHome.com.

