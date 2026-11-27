Harleen Ann Thompson, aged 88, of Great Falls, Montana, a homemaker, died of complication from Multiple Sclerosis on November 22, 2026.

She is survived by her husband, Marvin; two sons, Ronald (Diann) of Calgary, Alberta Canada and Michael (Sussie) of Great Falls; three daughters, Mary (Tim) Kerr of Missoula, Deanna (Bill) Lyren of Wadsworth, Ohio, and Debora (Chet) Pietrykowski of Great Falls; seven grandsons; eight granddaughters; and 24.5 great-grandchildren; three brothers, Ronald Godfredsen of Victorville, CA, John Godfredsen of San Diego, CA, and James Godfredsen of Highland, CA; two nieces; and three nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; an infant brother; sisters-in-law, Shirley and Jacki; and a grandson, Joshua Lyren.

Harleen was born on May 16, 1938, in Winnebago, MN to Harold and Frances Godfredsen. The family moved to San Bernardino in 1945, where she grew up and graduated from high school.

She met Marvin there and was married on January 15,1955. In 1967, they moved to Great Falls, MT. She and Marvin owned and operated Thompson’s Rubber Stamp Shop from 1978 to 1990, at which time they sold the business to their son, Michael. Harleen delighted in the activities of her grandchildren. She enjoyed sewing, gardening and crafting.

She was a member of Sts. Peter & Paul / Holy Spirit Parish since 1967 and the Knights of Columbus Ladies Auxiliary.

Memorials are suggested to Ronald McDonald House, Project Hope, Holy Spirit Parish or donor’s choice.

Condolences for the family may be shared online at www.SchniderFuneralHome.com.

