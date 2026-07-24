Obituary: Henry Edward (Ed) Dignin

Henry Edward (Ed) Dignin was born in St. Michael’s Hospital in Conrad, MT, on May 11, 1946, to Franklin Chesner Dignin and Mary Irene DeKetele. He lived in Conrad, MT until he was five years old, at which time his family moved to Great Falls, MT, where he lived until he passed away from health complications on March 1, 2026, at Benefis Hospital ICU in Great Falls, MT.

He attended kindergarten through 6th grade at Whittier Elementary in Great Falls, and 7th and 8th grade at St. Mary’s Catholic Elementary School in Great Falls. He attended high school at Great Falls Central Catholic High School, graduating in 1964. He went to the College of Great Falls, where he earned a Bachelor’s Degree in English and History in 1968. He continued his education, earning post-graduate credits in Library Certification.

Growing up in Great Falls, he worked a variety of jobs: including selling greeting cards from door to door, selling the evening paper (The Great Falls Leader) on one of the corners downtown, and eventually running a paper route for the Great Falls Tribune during high school and college.

After service in the U. S. Navy, he returned to teach for one year in Stanford, MT. From Stanford, he began teaching in Highwood Public Schools, where he taught English, History, and ran the library for 35 years. He retired in 2005 at the age of 59. During his years in Highwood, he put on numerous plays and even made some movies. He was a highly respected teacher and much loved by his students.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Mary (DeKetele) Dignin, his aunts, Diantha (Dignin) Branen, and Georgia (DeKetele) Sampson, his grandparents, and his beloved canine companions: Lady, Sidney, Fez, and Sheena. He is survived by his two sisters: Diana (Dignin) Dehne-Killpack, and Lorna (Dignin) Nelson (Dave), his niece Coleen (Chuck) MacDonald, nephews: Aaron Dehne of Las Vegas, NV, Mike Nelson, and Franklin (Sam) Nelson, first-cousin Neal (Elke) Henke of Ft. Worth, TX, great nephew Morgan Nelson, great-nieces: Mary Nelson, and Devon Nelson, as well as many extended family members and close friends. He is also survived by his beloved canine companion, Luna.

Burial arrangements have been taken care of by Aspen Funeral Home in Conrad, MT. No funeral services were held. The burial took place at 1:30 on Tuesday, March 3, 2026, at the Belgian Sacred Heart Church Cemetery in Valier, MT. A “Celebration of Life” will be held at the Old Belgian Church, also known as the Sacred Heart Church, on Saturday, July 25, 2026, from 3:00-6:00 PM. The church is approximately 10 miles east of Valier, MT, just off of the Valier turn-off of Interstate 15.

Condolences may be sent to Aspen Funeral Home, Conrad, MT., www.aspenaftercare.com.