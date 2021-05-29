Obituary: Herman Bruno

Herman Bruno, 91, of Great Falls, passed away on Wednesday, May 26, 2021. Herman was born on August 14, 1929, in Choteau, MT to Mack and Marie (LaRance) Bruno. He received his early education at Belview in a one room rural school. He graduated from Choteau High School. From a young age he helped his family as a ranch hand in Teton County on his family’s ranch and other ranches in the area.

After graduation he went to serve during the Korean War on a US Navy Destroyer. When he returned from Korea, he became a heavy equipment operator for many highway construction projects throughout the state of Montana. He retired after 35 years in 1990.