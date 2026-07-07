Obituary: Howard George Eystad

Howard George Eystad, 88, of Great Falls, Montana, passed away peacefully on June 27, 2026, after a life defined by hard work, generosity, humor, and deep devotion to his family.

He was born May 6, 1938, in Morris, Minnesota to George William Eystad and Elsie Violet Knott. In 1943, the family moved to Anaconda, MT. Howard grew up in Boulder, MT, and had many friends, cars and trucks. He enlisted in the U.S. Army and was stationed at Fort Wolters in Mineral Wells, Texas, from 1961 to 1963. After returning to Great Falls, he met Judy Meyer, his wife of 61 years, and they married on December 26, 1965. In 1968, he operated an Exxon station on Central Avenue before working with his father-in-law, Gene Meyer, trimming trees. He went on to found Howard’s Tree Service, which he owned and operated for ten years, and later built H.G. Eystad Construction, founded in 1978, into a business he ran for 45 years without ever officially retiring. In the words of his loving wife, Judy, “Dad was a self-made man, and didn’t get work from his good looks, but from his personality and work ethic.”

He loved buying, selling, and restoring cars and trucks throughout his life, including his first and one of his favorites, a 1935 Ford pickup. Howard also loved the outdoors and enjoyed fishing, camping, traveling, and spending time with the family he cherished.

Howard was preceded in death by his parents, George and Elsie, and his brothers, James, Deane, and Charlie. He is survived by his wife, Judy; children, Mike Eystad (Angie), Kim Lange (partner Mark), and Glenn Eystad; grandchildren, Ben, Sarah Chris, Kevin, and Andrew; siblings Pat Werner, and Larry Eystad; and four great-grandchildren.

A graveside service for family and close friends will be held at Highland Cemetery in late July.

