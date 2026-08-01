Obituary: James D. Slack

James D. Slack, age 77, passed away on July 27, 2026, at Peace Hospice in Great Falls, MT. He was born in Great Falls, MT, to Rob and Irene “Lockie” Slack, both area residents.

Jim lived a life of speed and excitement. At an early age, he was introduced to motorcycles, which he then enjoyed the rest of his life. At the age of 11, Jim competed at the Billings hill climb and won the 250cc class on a specially modified and cut-down motorcycle. In Jim’s late teens and early 20s, he held an American Motorcycle Association professional license. He competed regionally and throughout the Pacific Northwest with great success.

Jim briefly attended college at MSU Northern in Havre and at UM in Missoula before joining the U.S. Army. As a young adult, Jim trained to be a welder and joined the ironworkers’ union. He followed that trade for the remainder of his working life.

Jim is survived by a daughter, Renee Tracy, and two brothers, Rob Komar and Ron Komar. He also leaves behind two nephews, Jason Mares and Jared Mares. He was preceded in death by his father, Rob Slack; his mother, Irene “Lockie” Rosebasky; and his sister, Rosanne “Wink” Mares.

No services are planned at this time.

