Obituary: James Edward Frey "Jim"

James Edward Frey “Jim” was born on August 19, 1961, in Norwalk, Ohio, to James H. Frey and Arlene M. Frey. Jim passed away at his home just outside Great Falls, Montana, on October 31, 2026.

Jim was a carpenter, businessman, restaurant owner, brother, and father. Throughout his life, he wore many hats and built many things, both with his hands and through the relationships he formed along the way. His work as a carpenter reflected his ability to create something lasting, while his entrepreneurial spirit led him into business and restaurant ownership. He was a man who understood the value of hard work and the satisfaction of building something of his own.

Outside of work, Jim enjoyed the simple pleasures in life, particularly a good round of golf or a game of pool. He had a natural gift for making people smile and rarely passed up an opportunity to share a joke. Whether among family, friends, or new acquaintances, he always seemed to have a wisecrack or a story ready to lighten the mood. His humor, personality, and ability to bring laughter into a room were among the qualities that made him unforgettable.

Above all, Jim was family. His life connected people across generations and across the country. From California to Florida, Montana to Ohio, Texas and everywhere in between, he leaves behind a family whose love for him knew no distance. Though spread across the nation, they shared a bond that will continue long after his passing.

Jim is survived by his life partner, Ruth Abbott; sons, James Daniel “JD” Frey and Thomas Abbott; daughter-in-law, Sandy Abbott; siblings, Dennis Frey, David Frey, and Connie McGovern; and grandchildren, Jameson, Madison, and Ryleigh Abbott, and David, Shelby, and Logan Mesina. He was preceded in death by his brother, Jeff Frey. He also leaves behind extended family and countless loved ones who will carry his memory with them.

Jim’s life was one of hard work, laughter, and family. His legacy is not measured only by the things he built or the businesses he owned, but by the people he loved, the friendships he formed, and the smiles he brought to those around him.

Though he is no longer with us, the memories Jim created, the laughter he shared, and the family he helped bring together will remain. Somewhere, there will always be another golf game to play, another game of pool to win, and another joke waiting to be told.

Jim will be deeply missed, forever loved, and never forgotten. Condolences for the family may be shared online at www.SchniderFuneralHome.com.

There will be a celebration of life on November 7th at 1:00pm, at 8 Driftwood Lane, Great Falls, MT.

