Obituary: James “Jim” Cave

James “Jim” Cave, aged 92, born and raised in Great Falls, Montana, died on June 12, 2026, at The Great Falls Peace Hospice House.

As a young adult he worked for Cave Construction, a family-owned business. His role was Construction Administration. At the age of 34, the family business was liquidated due to his father's terminal illness. Jim then moved to Tucson, Arizona. He worked for Pace Construction for 30 years as Construction Administrator and finished his professional career working for the Tucson School District.

His favorite activity was traveling around the world. He liked cruises and went on many of them. Jim moved back to Great Falls in 2024 to finish his remaining life with his brother Tom and his family. He lived at the Grandview Timbers and spent the last week of his life at The Peace Hospice House.

A special thanks to the staff at The Grandview Timbers and The Peace Hospice House.

No services are planned per his request.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to his honor to Benefis Hospital Peace Hospice, Great Falls, Montana 59405.

Condolences for the family can be submitted to www.SchniderFuneralHome.com.