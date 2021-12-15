Obituary: James "Jim" Munroe

James “Jim” Munroe, 78, passed away on Friday, December 10, 2021, at his Cascade residence, his loving wife, Lexie, by his side. Be happy! Don’t be sorry and don’t be sad, no more pain, no more fight, and the ugly, mean struggle is over. Alzheimer’s/dementia won another battle. It was one tough ride and a hell of a fight. Jim rode in on a horse with no name and bucked off Alzheimer’s on his way to the gate.

Jim was born June 2, 1943, in Great Falls, MT., weighing in at 10 pounds, to Lester Munroe and Hazel Valentine Munroe Hoagland. Jim graduated from Cascade High School with the Class of 1961. He worked ranches and some road construction until moving to Conrad, in the middle 60’s. Dec. 5, 1969, he married Alexis (Lexie) Woods. Their first home was at Pendroy, and after a few ranch jobs, they moved back to Conrad, and he joined and took over Woods Tree Service from his father-in-law, Alex Woods. He finally found his calling in life for over 45 years.

Alzheimer’s joined the family over 10 years ago and 6 years ago a breakdown forced his full retirement and declining health led to a move back home – Cascade, where he still has a small chunk of the original ranch.

Jim and Lexie were blessed with two beautiful kids, Jamie Lee, a nurse, and Jim Jr. (Jimmy) a hardworking man.

Jim loved to go have coffee and BS with “the guys” at Conrad or Cascade every morning he could. “The Kid”, Mike Naylor, Conrad NAPA, held a special place in his life. During his growing up years while he never had any “real” brothers, he always said Ed McCurdie and Joe Enger would be his picks.

Jim is survived by his wife, Lexie at Cascade; Jamie and Wade Johnson and Layne and Logan (identical twins) and Luke of Anaconda, Jim Jr. and Angie, Kyler and Kesler (fraternal twins) Dupuyer, Shayla (Trae) and Millie (great-granddaughter), Conrad, and Shyanne, Conrad; sisters-in-law, Debbi Petersen, Brady and Cindy Banka, Billings.