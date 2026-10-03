Obituary: Janice Charlene (Heikkila) Walker

Janice Charlene (Heikkila) Walker

Jan. 22, 1959 - Sept. 21, 2026

Janice was the fifth of eight children and the younger of the second set of twins born to Anna Marie (Pedersen) Heikkila and Henry Heikkila in Great Falls, Montana.

Janice was raised by her parents in Ulm, Montana, along with her brothers and sisters throughout high school. After graduation in 1977, Janice enrolled in the Forestry program at the University of Montana Missoula. Janice received her Bachelor of Science in Forestry and decided to further her educational studies, pursuing a Master of Accounting also at the University of Montana.

Janice met her future husband, Tim, at a Youth Conservation Corps camp at the Slippery Ann Game Range outside of Lewistown, Montana, when they were both 17. Their courtship began after that meeting, ran through the remainder of their high school careers, and on into college. Tim also ended up attending the University of Montana in Missoula, pursuing studies in Medical Technology. After proposing and being denied several times, Janice finally said yes. Janice and Tim were married on November 10, 1979, at Cascade United Methodist Church while still pursuing their studies at college.

The first of Janice and Tim’s children, Terri Beth, was born in May 1980. Terri’s sister, Jill Christine, followed 3 years later in May 1983.

After finishing her studies and a few more years in Missoula, Janice pursued her career in accounting, finding an opportunity at Hogan, Mecham, Richardson in Ketchikan, Alaska. Janice moved up to Ketchikan in January 1987 while Tim stayed behind with the kids and finished school. They followed Janice up later that same year.

After several years with Hogan, Mecham, Richardson, Janice was recommended for a position at Madison Lumber and Hardware. Joining the Madison team in the 90s, Janice spent the remainder of her professional career at Madison Lumber in various roles, including CFO, and retired earlier this year as CEO. Janice was instrumental in the growth of Madison Lumber and its transition to an ESOP company where the employees have an ownership stake in the business.

Along with her fulfilling professional life, Janice also had a wide range of hobbies, activities, and public service interests. Janice was a member of WBMA, White Cliff PTA, the RYC board, Ketchikan Little League, Dribblers League, the KRBD & CoastAlaska boards, Ketchikan Killer Whales, Ketchikan Softball League, Ketchikan United Methodist Church, and was instrumental in helping the Ketchikan Kanayama Youth Exchange program receive its 501c3 status.

Janice’s hobbies included softball, reading, puzzles and crosswords, world travelling, supporting youth sports, planning parties and events, party games like Bunko, and going big for the holidays. Janice always valued experiences over material goods, believed in quietly giving back to her community without the need for acknowledgement, aiding the underdogs and those less fortunate, and supporting the activities of her children and grandchildren.

Speaking of grandchildren, Janice and Tim have a granddaughter, Alice Evelyn, born in 2016, and a grandson, Henry Eivind, born in 2021. They are the children of Janice and Tim’s eldest daughter, Terri, and her husband, Stuart.

Janice is preceded in death by her parents, Anna Marie and Henry, and by her brothers: Ross, Alan, and Donnie. Janice is survived by her siblings Karin Heikkila, Lois Anderson, Kris Malee, and Paul Heikkila. She is also survived by her husband Tim, daughters Terri and Jill, granddaughter Alice, and grandson Henry.

A memorial service will be held at the First United Methodist Church in Ketchikan on Monday, September 28th at 4 PM, with a celebration of life to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Janice’s memory to First City Council on Cancer.