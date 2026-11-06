Obituary: Janice Lucina

Janice was born November 24th, 1949 to Ken and Grace Lee of Ulm, Montana. She was the third child of four, a graduate of Cascade High School, a reader, a dreamer, a dancer, and a mother of 2. A beloved wife of 35 years to Edward Alan (Eddie) Lucina, who preceded her in death.

Janice was generous with her joy and laughter, finding enjoyment in the little things, such as teaching her daughter and friends dance moves from the 60’s and 70s. Janice was a resilient modern woman, becoming a single /divorced mother of a toddler. She understood the power of women helping other women when she and her young daughter moved in with another single/divorced mother, best friend (Donna Milburn), and her son. They combined their household for a short time in 1974 and were able to gain financial freedom. Janice worked as a bartender and a waitress and was able to purchase a little home down by the Sun River. She was a hard worker and started a career that earned the position as Journeyman Baker. She was a creative writer and artist. She proudly made and shared holiday cookies from her father’s Norwegian heritage, and enjoyed any opportunity to learn more about her mother’s Métis ancestors, including the historical Pembina Band of Chippewa (Ojibwe), Anishinabe “The Original People.”

She was always up for adventure and loved to tag along on her children’s projects or historical fact-finding adventures in museums and libraries. She had a mischievous nature that her good friends knew well. When she entered a room, she greeted everyone with a smile and a story.

Survived by her children Brett Lucina and Erica Deshner Cornwall (Cody Cornwall) and grandchildren, James and Xzander. Brothers Marion Buddy Lee and Brent Aaron Lee.

A Graveside service and celebration of life will be held in June when the flowers are in bloom.

The family wishes to express gratitude to Benefis Peace Hospice in Great Falls for their compassionate care. Janice's children would like to thank their Aunt Donna and Uncle Papu, family friends Nicole and Clint, and neighbor Bonnie for so much love and support in this difficult time.

