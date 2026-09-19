Obituary: Jean L. Ward Stevenson

Jean L. Stevenson, 90, a long-time resident of Hobson and the Central Montana area died of natural causes on September 13, 2026, at Caslen Living Center in Lewistown, Montana. Jean’s cremation has taken place under the direction of Creel Funeral Home. Her memorial service will be held at the Creel Funeral Home Chapel at a later date.

Jean Lucille Ward Stevenson was born on August 12, 1936, in Lewistown, Montana to William “Bill” and Marjorie “Jody” Ward. She attended school in Hobson, Montana and married James R. Stevenson in 1955 in Harlowton, Montana. They later divorced in 1972, but Jean remained close to the Stevenson family, and they considered her part of the family.

Jean was very well known around Hobson as a cook at Eddie’s Corner (30+ years). Jean also operated the Hobson Café and the Hobson Supper Club now known as Tall Boys. She was well known in the area for her prime rib, cinnamon rolls and various soups. Jean enjoyed spending time with her family, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She enjoyed spending time working in her yard, planting flowers and found great joy in caring for numerous cats.

Jean is survived by her four children, James, Jr. “Jimmy” (Beth) Stevenson, Jody (Jeff) Begin, Jerry (Jill) Stevenson, and Jay Stevenson; grandchildren, Carly (Justin), Cole (Gabby), Heather, Nicholas, Matthew (Brianna), Sean, and Alana; and 11 great-grandchildren. Other survivors include sisters, Kate Stoner, Betty Steiner and Barbara (Mike) Headlee; brothers, Joe (Shirley) Ward and David (JoAnne) Ward; sister-in-law, Dolores Ward; former brother-in-law, Keith (Roberta) Stevenson; and many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by parents, William “Bill” and Marjorie “Jody” Ward; her brothers, William, Jr. “Billy” Ward, Donald Ward, Raymond Ward (Marilyn), Robert “Bob” Ward (Penny); and two nieces in the Ward family. Some of Jean’s fondest memories were of growing up with her siblings on the Judith River north of Hobson. She is also preceded in death by James Stevenson, Sr. (ex-husband) and his parents, Jamie and Jeanette Stevenson; brothers-in-law, Wesley, Wayne (Marian), and Rick Stevenson.

Jimmy and Beth and grandson Cole Stevenson cared for her for the last few years of her life. The family would like to thank the staff at Caslen for the wonderful care they gave her during the last months of her life.

Jean’s family will spread her ashes at the Ward Family cabin. There will be a Celebration of Life for Jean at Tall Boys following the Memorial Service at Creel Funeral Home.

Creel Funeral Home is assisting with the arrangements. Jean’s family and friends can share memories and condolences at www.creelfuneralhome.com

