Obituary: Jeana Redfern

Jeana Redfern, 51, passed away peacefully on May 25th, 2026, surrounded by her loved ones in Great Falls, Montana. Born on May 27th, 1974, Jeana was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, niece, and friend.

Jeana graduated from CMR High School and later married her devoted husband, Dale Redfern, on February 2nd, 2002. She was an avid reader who treasured a good story and found deep joy in the great outdoors—whether in the mountains, camping, or fishing by the water.

Her greatest happiness was found in her role as a grandmother. Watching her granddaughters grow, having them help her in the kitchen, taking them to the lake, and teaching them to swim brought her immense joy and fulfillment.

Known for her kind and selfless spirit, Jeana was always ready to offer support and comfort to those she cared about. Her remarkable ability to know just what to say at the right moment made her a trusted friend and confidante.

Jeana is lovingly survived by her husband, Dale Redfern; daughters Jennifer Redfern and Jaquline Wryn; granddaughters Jeana’Nicole Bring, Emilly Wryn, Kari Whitehill, Madaliynn Whitehill; son Robert Redfern; her father, Donald (Ducky) Komotis; and her stepmother, Bobby Lee Komotis. Brother Ronald (RJ) Komotis.

She was preceded in death by her godmother, Eva Dubois, and Robert (Bob) Dubois.

Jeana's memory will forever be cherished by all who knew and loved her. She will be deeply missed but lovingly remembered.

To share condolences, click here to visit the Croxford Funeral Home website.