Obituary: Jeffrey G. Frey

Jeffrey G. Frey

May 13, 1965 - August 22, 2026

Jeffrey G. Frey, 61, of Norwalk, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, August 22, 2026, at his home.

He was born May 13, 1965, in Norwalk, Ohio, to the late James H. and Arlene M. (Kluding) Frey.

Jeffrey graduated from Norwalk St. Paul High School and EHOVE. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, shooting, woodworking, and carpentry. He also worked as a hunting guide in Montana and owned a carpet care business with his brother in Florida.

He is survived by his daughters, Tiffany (David) Lamb and Sarah (Zac) Knoll; grandchildren, Luisa, Ari Jean, Madelyn, Beniah, Simona, Mylo, Forrest, Josephine, and Eliza; siblings, Denny (Dawn) Frey, Dave (Debbie) Frey, Connie (Dennis) McGovern, and Jim (Ruth) Frey; and many other family members and friends.

Celebration of Life

Sunday, September 20, 2026

2:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

The Do Bar

Great Falls, Montana

Jeffrey was cremated according to his wishes.

