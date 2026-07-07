Obituary: Jerome “Jerry” Niel Ida

Jerome “Jerry” Niel Ida, 83, passed away on Father’s Day, June 21, 2026. He was born December 2, 1942, in Fairchild, Wisconsin, where he was raised on the family dairy farm by his parents, Gerald and Bernice Ida. Jerry grew up working hard, living tough, and developing the grit and humor that shaped the rest of his life. He later served proudly as a Combat Engineer in the Wisconsin Army National Guard.

Following his service, Jerry headed west to Montana, working for the U.S. Forest Service before marrying the love of his life, Imogene Back, on October 1, 1966. The couple lived in Washington before returning to Montana, where Jerry worked at the smelter and later owned a concrete business.

A lifelong outdoorsman, Jerry was an accomplished hunter, fisherman, and trapper, with animals recorded in Boone & Crockett, Pope & Young, and Safari Club International. He enjoyed softball, archery, darts, and guiding hunters in the Bob Marshall Wilderness. Known for his toughness, humor, and competitive spirit, he lived a full and unforgettable life.

Jerry was also a proud Green Bay Packers shareholder, never missing a game and cherishing the team that belonged to its fans — himself among them.

Jerry was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Constance. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Imogene; siblings Gayland, Bonnie, and Michael; children William and Carolyn; grandchildren Ethan, Abigail, Olivia, Andrew, Rebecca, Spencer, Cutler, Treyson, and Javen; and great‑grandchildren Niko and Brayden.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, July 20th at 11:00 a.m. at Evangelical Lutheran Church, E13165 County Road G, Osseo, Wisconsin 54758.

Family and friends are invited to gather, remember, and celebrate Jerry’s life.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Fairchild Rod & Gun Club, honoring Jerry’s lifelong passion for hunting, conservation, and the outdoors.

Floral arrangements may be ordered through local florists serving the Osseo and Fairchild area, including Osseo Floral & Gifts and Eau Claire Floral.

Jerry will be deeply missed and forever remembered.

