Obituary: Jimmie Griff Parsons

Jimmie Griff Parsons, lovingly known as Uncle Jim, passed away on the night of June 4, 2026, in Great Falls, Montana, at the age of 96.

A Memorial Service is being held for Jimmie on July 3, 2026, at the Augusta Community Church at 11AM (219 Laura St, Augusta, MT 59410).

Jimmie was born on February 15, 1930, in Denton, MT to Walter Lyman Parsons and Esther Grace (Jack) Parsons. He grew up in Harlowton, MT and graduated from Harlowton High School on May 19, 1948. Two years after graduating from high school, Jimmie enlisted in the United States Air Force, where he proudly served for four years. In recognition of his service and dedication, he was awarded the National Defense Service Medal and the Good Conduct Medal.

Jimmie met the love of his life, Harrilyn Virginia Peltz, in New Orleans, Louisiana. The two were married on December 4, 1954, and spent the next 44 years building a life together filled with love, devotion, and cherished family memories. Their marriage was a testament to their enduring commitment and the deep happiness they shared.

After his military service, Jimmie graduated from Montana State College on June 8, 1959, and earned his Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering degree. On June 12, 1965, he graduated and earned his Master of Science of Electrical Engineering from the University of Washington. After graduating, Jimmie worked in Washington and Idaho before settling at the Los Alamos National Laboratory as an Electrical Engineer.

Beyond his distinguished career, Jimmie enjoyed a variety of hobbies and interests. He loved hunting and fishing and could often be found participating in Cowboy Action Shooting events or exploring his property in his side by side. He was also a proud Mason and valued the fellowship and principles it represented. Above all else, Jimmie was devoted to his family and cherished every moment spent with them.

Jimmie was preceded in death by his wife, Harrilyn; his parents, Lyman and Esther; grandsons, Michael and Corey; and his sisters, Doris and Elaine.

He is survived by his sons, Allen of Alamogordo, NM, David of Glendale, AZ and Thomas of Lubbock, TX; five grandchildren, Matthew Parsons, Kimberly Ventura, James Parsons, Walter Parsons and Jessica Parsons; and five great grandchildren, Harper Ventura, Remi Ventura, Auvory Temple, Aurora Temple and Auvianna Soto.

To share condolences, click here to visit the Croxford Funeral Home website.

