Jo Ann Woods Obituary

Jo Ann “Joey” Roban Woods passed peacefully into her eternal life on November 16, 2026. Joey was born to Edward and Georgina (Kernaghan) Roban on March 31,1937 at Dr. Graybill’s home in Belt. The couple was traveling from Stanford to Great Falls when Joey demanded it was time.

Her early years were spent alongside her older brother, Jim, in Stanford and then later in the aptly named Eden area. Jo and Jim cherished their childhood memories and enjoyed sharing stories of this time, which included Pickles, the family dog. Joey spoke fondly of the carefree adventures and blissful times spent on the Wuerl Place as they explored the hills and creeks of this beautiful setting both in time and place.

The Roban family relocated to the west side of Great Falls. She was forever loyal to her Westside community. Joey started first grade at Franklin Elementary when she was four years old. Her schooling at Franklin Elementary was followed by middle school at Paris Gibson and high school at Great Falls High. She maintained lifelong bonds with her Class of 1954. Many of her classmates would remain friends of hers for life.

She attended Washington State College for one year and then transferred to Montana State College. Joey was a member of Pi Beta Phi sorority and honored to have been elected homecoming queen in 1957. She enjoyed her summer job as a clerk at The Paris of Montana. Joey graduated from college in 1958 with a Bachelor of Arts in Elementary Education.

Joey secured a sixth grade teaching position in the Billings School District. A blind date over Christmas break with a handsome pilot from Saco led her home to Great Falls. On June 13,1958 in her hometown, Joey married William Woods at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church.

Bill and Joey welcomed two children into their marriage. Shelly and Dan joined the young couple in their first family home in the Riverview area. This was followed by a later move to Prospect Heights in 1969.

On a fateful day in October 1975 tragedy struck the family, when Bill prematurely lost his life in an automobile accident. Joey was now a widow with two young children. Faced with sudden and significant challenges, Joey summoned grit and perseverance combined with family support and faith in order to find the strength to move forward.

She managed the Great Falls Senior Citizens Center and was a longtime partner in a successful child care business, Check-A-Child.

Joey was a gifted athlete. She played in the Great Falls Women’s Softball League and was a member of the Meadowlark Women’s Golf Association. She was an avid golfer and a fierce competitor in golf and life. Joey achieved the status of Life Master in duplicate bridge. Joey loved to sing and shared her talents at many weddings and funerals. She belonged to the women’s vocal group, The Lowell Melodiers. She was a member of The Daughters of the Nile and Our Savior’s Lutheran Church. Joey was of strong faith and was a studious participant of Bible Fellowship. She worked hard to nurture and maintain deep lifelong friendships throughout her life. Joey was a voracious reader and completed daily crossword puzzles in ink. She generously shared her excellent cooking with family and friends, whom she cared deeply for.

She was a steadfast friend and a worthy adversary. She was opinionated and well, of course, Joey was...Joey!

Joey had a zest for life and treasured her role as a grandmother. She is survived by her daughter, Shelly (Mike) Johnson of Fairfield; son, Dan Woods of Great Falls; brother, Jim Roban of Meridian Idaho; brother-in-law, Richard (Mary) Woods of Chicago; grandchildren, Saxon Johnson and Taylor Johnson, both of New York City. She is also survived by cherished friends and family members.

Preceding her in death were her parents, Ed and Georgie Roban; husband, Bill Woods; sister, Georgie Ann Roban and infant brother, Leon Roban.

A celebration of life will be held at Our Savior’s Lutheran church on Thursday, December 10, 2026, at 11 a.m., with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts are suggested to The McLaughlin Research Institute.

