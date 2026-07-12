Obituary: JoAnn Preciado

JoAnn Preciado, 88, of Great Falls, Montana, passed away on July 7, 2026, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on October 9, 1937, in Galveston, Texas, to Fred Reed and Lila Louise Dever.

A vigil will be held at 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 16, 2026, at Holy Spirit Catholic Church. A funeral liturgy will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, July 17, 2026, also at Holy Spirit followed by niche placement in the Holy Spirit Columbarium.

JoAnn lived a life defined by kindness, generosity, and devotion to those she loved. She had a remarkable gift for making everyone feel at home. Whether family, friends, or someone she had just met, all were welcomed through her door with warmth, compassion, and a genuine spirit of hospitality. Her home was a place of comfort, laughter, and cherished memories that will remain with those fortunate enough to have known her.

For the complete obituary and to share condolences with the family go to www.OConnorFuneralHome.com