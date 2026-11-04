Obituary: John Douglas Allen

John Douglas Allen, aged 73, passed away on October 22, 2026, at Benefis Peace Hospice in Great Falls, Montana, after a courageous 10-month battle with Acute Myeloid Leukemia.

John was born in Tacoma, Washington, to James and Lucille Allen. The middle child of five siblings, he grew up with his boxing gloves ready for his brothers while being lovingly looked after by his sisters. He was the kind of brother who could be both playmate and protector, sharing a special lifelong bond with each of his siblings. Though born in Washington, John's childhood unfolded in Southern California, where family adventures and everyday experiences supplied an endless amount of stories, each made a little better every time he told them.

Raised in an active church family where faith was an important part of daily life, John developed a deep and enduring faith of his own. From middle school onward, he carried what he described as a "firm conviction of calling" to pastoral ministry. After earning his bachelor's degree in Christian Religion from California Lutheran College in 1975, he attended Luther Seminary in St. Paul, Minnesota, receiving his Master of Divinity in 1979, before accepting his first call to Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Kalispell, Montana. Trading the sunshine of California for the crisp winters of Minnesota and Montana proved to be one of the most important decisions of his life.

Through his church community and an invitation to Thanksgiving dinner from one of its faithful families, John met the greatest blessing of his life: Ruth. What began with dates to Flathead Lake and night-ski outings in Whitefish, soon became a lifelong love story and they were married in 1980. Ruth was his true love, his steadfast companion, and together they built a life grounded in faith, devotion, and family.

From Kalispell, John and Ruth accepted a call to Saco Lutheran Church, serving the communities of Saco and Hinsdale, MT. It was there that they welcomed their first child, Julie, and began building their family. John embraced small-town life wholeheartedly, believing that ministry extended far beyond the walls of the church. In addition to serving his congregation, he volunteered with the ambulance service and fire department, participated in the Chamber of Commerce, and even served as city judge, always willing to help wherever he was needed.

They later moved to Anaconda, where John served Hope Lutheran Church for ten memorable years. During this chapter of life, John and Ruth welcomed Cindy and Jim, completing the family that brought him his greatest joy. The years were filled with family memories, lasting friendships, and deep connections in the community. John helped establish the local United Way, serving as its president for two years. He was also an active member of the Kiwanis Club and Chamber of Commerce.

In 1996, the family moved to Great Falls, where John accepted a call to Redeemer Lutheran Church. What began as a new call would become a lasting home, as the family put down roots and watched their children grow. The move also enabled him to continue serving in the Montana Air National Guard, allowing him to faithfully pursue both his pastoral ministry and military vocation. As a chaplain in the United States Air Force, he attained the rank of Lieutenant Colonel. His military service not only allowed him to serve the men and women of the Montana Air National Guard but also took him around the world, including deployments to South Korea, Germany, and Antarctica. These experiences broadened his perspective, deepened his appreciation for the world, and remained among the most rewarding chapters of his life.

In 2009, he was honored to be called to serve as Associate to the Bishop of the Montana ELCA Synod, a role he held through 2013. The position gave him the opportunity to travel across Montana, visit congregations large and small, support pastors and church leaders, and build friendships with countless people throughout the state.

Leading up to retirement, John answered interim calls in Fairfield, Shelby, and Billings, Montana, and later in Rochester and Kasson, Minnesota. While he continued to find meaning in helping congregations through seasons of transition, these years also brought the joy of welcoming his grandchildren and watching his family grow. Being Grandpa quickly became one of his favorite callings.

John's curiosity was boundless. He was an avid reader with an appetite for history, politics, science, world events, and genealogy, the kind of person who would spend an afternoon deep in research and emerge with a dozen new questions. He approached family genealogy with meticulous care, preserving family stories and connections for future generations. Whether the topic was history, science, current events, or a branch of the family tree, he was always ready for a thoughtful conversation. He and his son, Jim, shared many conversations about physics and the fourth dimension, the kind of discussions that both challenged and fascinated him. As a gifted writer and speaker, his sermons combined theological depth with warmth, wisdom, and grace.

Music was another lifelong passion. He played trombone throughout his school years and later shared that talent during special church services. He also found great joy in singing with the Great Falls Symphonic Choir, an experience he truly loved and hoped to return to during his final months.

Throughout his life, John enjoyed skiing Montana's slopes, playing golf, flying on his flight simulator, and tackling do-it-yourself projects around the house. His hands and mind were rarely still, and his curiosity never faded.

John is survived by his wife, Ruth; his children, Julie Ramirez (Ron) of Bloomington, MN, Cindy Semple of Belgrade, MT, and Jim Allen (Kari) of Eau Claire, WI; and his cherished grandchildren, Conner Semple, Madelynn Ramirez, and Natalie Semple. He is also survived by his siblings, Linda (Pete), Ed, Karen (Kim), and Rick (Brenda); many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Lucille Allen; and many beloved family members and friends.

The family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to the doctors, nurses, and staff at Mayo Clinic and Benefis Peace Hospice. Your compassion, kindness, and exceptional care meant more than words can express. We are deeply grateful for the comfort, dignity, and support you provided to John and our family throughout his journey.

Those who loved him take comfort in knowing that his journey of discovery continues in ways beyond our understanding and that we will see him again.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on November 23, 2026, at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Great Falls. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Flathead Lutheran Bible Camp in Lakeside, MT or The American Cancer Society.

Condolences for the family may be left online at www.SchniderFuneralHome.com.

