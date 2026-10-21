Obituary: John Frederick Campbell

Retired owner and brewmaster of Lang Creek Brewery, John Frederick Campbell, 86, died on October 17, 2026, in Choteau, MT surrounded by his loving family.

John, a husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather was born on December 3, 1939, in Washington, DC, the only child of Jessie and Fred Campbell of Poolesville, MD. John graduated from Emerson Institute in Washington, DC in 1957 and married the love of his life, Sandy, in 1958 when they were only 17 and 18 years old. Their son, Mike, was born in 1961.

John’s varied career stemmed from growing up on a farm, smelling the soil, and deciding at an early age that he didn’t want to sit behind a desk for the rest of his life. His career began as a mechanical draftsman and from there progressed into owning his own contracting business. The family loved taking snow ski vacations across the US and were introduced to Montana during one of their trips. In 1973 they escaped the east coast, moving to a ranch in the Thompson River Valley of Montana where John not only raised cattle but also worked for a log home builder, drove his own self-loading log truck and, after much research, established Lang Creek Brewery, the 5th licensed microbrewery in Montana, housed in an airplane hangar.

John became a private pilot in 1986; he and Sandy took many trips together for pleasure and business. He shared his love of flying with his son, Mike. John was also an exceptional musician, mastering several instruments as well as providing vocals. You may have seen him singing and playing dobro with the group Lang Creek Bluegrass. John’s happy place was brewing beer and, even after selling the business, he spent hours brewing with friends and family in his man cave. His grandchildren lovingly recall their time with John on the front deck, looking out over the vast valley and visiting with his favorite people.

John is survived by his wife of 68 years, Sandy Campbell of Dutton; son Mike and his wife Colleen of Dutton; grandchildren Jessie May (Stu Lange) Campbell of Bozeman; and Jake (Kendra) Campbell and their children Rylan, Aislynn and Taiya of Lolo.

The family thanks Teton Peak Assisted Living for the wonderful care they provided to John. A celebration of life is planned for a later date.

