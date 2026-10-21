Obituary: John Vincenzo Gazzerro

John Vincenzo Gazzerro, 93, of Great Falls, Montana, passed away on October 16, 2026, at Peace Hospice in Great Falls. A celebration of John’s life and burial with military honors will be held at a later date.

John was born on December 10, 1932, in Cranston, Rhode Island, to James and Rose (Boffi) Gazzerro. An only child, he grew up surrounded by extended family, with his mother, stepfather, Vinny Buccello, grandparents, aunt, and uncle all playing important roles in his upbringing. He received his education in Rhode Island before entering the United States Air Force in 1952. John proudly and honorably served his country through two enlistments, completing his military service in 1962. He received numerous wartime Service Medals including Korean, United Nations, Bronze Service Star, National Defense, as well as the Air Force Longevity Service Award with one Bronze Oak Leaf Cluster and Good Conduct Medal with three Bronze Loops.

While serving in Montana, John met Rosemary Melton, and the two were married in Denton, Montana, in 1954. Together, they raised three sons, Bob, Jim and Tony. John was a hardworking and driven man who enjoyed keeping busy. Over the years, he owned and operated the Imperial 400 Motel in Great Falls and also worked in computer sales. He had a natural interest in technology and embraced its changes throughout his life, even keeping up with texting well into his 80s.

John had many interests, but few could compete with his love of golf. An avid golfer, he rarely passed up an opportunity to enjoy the game. He also loved playing cards and games, particularly pinochle, cribbage, Pegs and Jokers, and dice. A voracious reader with a curious mind, John enjoyed learning and staying informed. He generously shared his knowledge and skills by helping others with taxes and bookkeeping through AARP.

Proud of his Italian heritage and his East Coast roots, John remained a devoted New York Yankees fan throughout his life. He was strong-willed, independent, and perhaps a little stubborn, but he always knew his own mind. Never one to sit still for long, John approached life with determination, energy, and a willingness to march to the beat of his own drum.

In his late 80s, John accepted Jesus Christ as his Savior, beginning a meaningful new chapter in his life. His faith became an important part of his later years, and he read the Bible in its entirety three times. Even after losing his eyesight, his determination to continue learning and growing in his faith never wavered, and he continued listening to the Bible through audiobooks.

John is survived by his sons, Tony (Anita) Gazzerro and Jim (Joi) Gazzerro; his daughter-in-law, Tami Gazzerro, wife of his late son, Bob; eight grandchildren and their spouses; and seven great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Rosemary, in 2019; his son, Bob Gazzerro; his grandson, Johnathan Gazzerro; his parents, James Gazzerro; and, Vinny and Rose Buccello.

John lived life on his own terms, with a sharp mind, a determined spirit, and an enduring curiosity about the world around him. He will be remembered for his independence, his love of family, his love for Jesus, and a life that was truly his own. Though he will be deeply missed, his family finds comfort in knowing he is now at peace in the presence of his Savior. His memory will live on in the hearts of those who knew and loved him.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in John’s name to New City Church, 205 River Dr S, Great Falls, MT 59405.

