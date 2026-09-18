Obituary: Kay Jean (Wood) Thares

Kay Jean (Wood) Thares, age 89, peacefully passed away on September 12, 2026, at Highgate Senior Living in Great Falls, surrounded by the love of her family.

She was born on July 25, 1937, on a farm in Ansley, Nebraska, the eldest of eight children of Phil and Leone Wood. Kay grew up with the values of farm life—hard work, practicality, and deep family loyalty.

After graduating from high school in Lincoln, Nebraska, she moved to Great Falls, where she married Jim Thares in August 1958. Together they raised four sons; Wayne (Sandi), Scott (Christine), Doug (with longtime girlfriend Shawnie Newman), and Greg (Leo).

Being a mother and grandmother was her greatest joy. Kay worked at Sutherlands Jewelry before beginning a long and respected career as the owner of Check-rite of Great Falls, which she operated for more than 20 years. She was known for her reliability, fairness, and determination.

Kay had a loving, gentle, and amiable spirit, and she never had a harsh word for anyone—except for her four boys; they were boys after all. She carried a quiet strength throughout her life and remained the steady matriarch of her family, always with a smile, even in her final days.

Kay had a wide range of interests. She was a devoted fan of Bison and Grizzly football, cherished her time at the Wood family cabin, and found joy in gardening in her yard.

After Jim’s passing in 2008, she spent her winters in Green Valley, AZ, with her brothers and sister, along with many new friends. She adored all animals (except snakes, which she didn’t like), but especially her dogs, Bitsey and later JJ, whom she always insisted on calling Bitsey. Kay also loved playing Pinochle with family and friends and was active in the Extension Office Home Demonstration group and other civic organizations.

Kay is survived by her sons; their spouses and significant others; grandchildren, Alexander, Nicholas, Nadia, Montana, and Jesse James; and five great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her siblings, Jerry, Michael, Randy, and Marlene.

She was preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Ed, Don, and Linda; and husband, Jim. Her legacy is one of strength, kindness, humor, and unwavering love. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her. Instead of flowers, please consider donating to the Great Falls High School food pantry or the Maclean-Cameron Animal Adoption Center.

Condolences can be shared with the family at www.Schniderfuneralhome.com.

