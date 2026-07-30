Obituary: Kevin Fletcher

In Loving Memory of Kevin Fletcher

Kevin Fletcher, 60, passed away on July 23, 2026. Kevin was born and raised in Great Falls, Montana, where he graduated from Great Falls High School in 1984.

After graduation, he proudly served his country in the United States Navy. Following his time in the Navy, Kevin returned to Great Falls, where he built his life.

Kevin spent many years as a truck driver, a career that gave him the opportunity to spend countless hours on the open road. He enjoyed his time behind the wheel and the freedom and experiences that came with life on the road.

Kevin was preceded in death by his parents, Rick and Donna Fletcher; his brothers, Larry and Ronald Lasher; and his son, Justin Fletcher. He is survived by his children, Samantha and Kolton Fletcher; his sister, Bobbie (Donald) Komotios; his brothers, Kelly (Laurie) Fletcher and Mike Green; and other family members and loved ones who will carry his memory with them.

There is something especially meaningful about the day Kevin left us. July 23rd was also his mother Donna’s birthday. We find comfort in believing that, on her special day, she called her son home and was there to welcome him with open arms. After all the years apart, perhaps Kevin and his mom are together again, celebrating her birthday side by side.

At this time, there will be no formal service. We ask that family and friends remember Kevin in their own way and hold the memories they shared with him close to their hearts.

If you would like to leave a message, memory, or words of comfort for Kevin’s family, please feel free to share them here. Your thoughts, prayers, and kindness are deeply appreciated during this difficult time. Rest peacefully, Kevin. You will be remembered, you will be missed, and you will always be loved.