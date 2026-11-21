Larry James Bonderud, 76, passed away on November 18, 2026. He was born on May 4, 1950 to Earl and Margaret (Larson) Bonderud in Havre, Montana. The family moved to Shelby in 1952, where Larry spent the rest of his life. He graduated from Shelby High School in 1968, and continued his education at Concordia College and the University of Montana. He received his Doctor of Optometry degree from the Southern California College of Optometry in 1975. He practiced in Shelby, Browning, and Conrad for over 50 years before retiring.

Larry served on the board and as president of the Montana Optometric Association. Along with his colleagues, he played an instrumental role in advancing legislation that expanded the scope of optometric practice in Montana.

Larry also dedicated much of his life to public service. He served on the Shelby City Council before being elected Mayor in 1989, a position he held until 2018. During that time, he championed numerous projects aimed at promoting economic growth, including the Crossroads Correctional Center and the Glacier Wind Farm. He served as director of the Port of Northern Montana, and helped establish the Montana Municipal Interlocal Authority, among many other contributions to his community, county, and state.

Larry believed in the future of Shelby, and committed much of his life helping the community grow and prosper. It was where he grew up, raised his family, and built his career. He devoted a countless amount of time to serving the place he loved.

He is survived by his children, Karyn (Cory) Carpenter, and Joren Bonderud; His Brother Roger (Joan) Bonderud; Grandsons Kase and Cutler; and his 4 Westies.

A memorial will be held Saturday May 1st, 2027 at 1 P.M. at the Marias Valley Golf and Country Club. Memorial donations can be sent to the Toole County Education Foundation, or St. Luke’s Lutheran Church.

