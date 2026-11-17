Liesel Dodson

July 30, 1941 – November 14, 2026

Liesel Dodson, aged 85, passed away on November 14, 2026, in Great Falls, Montana.

Liesel was born on July 30, 1941, in Stralsund, Germany, to Fritz and Ellinor Wohlfarth. Throughout her working years, she dedicated 25 years to serving as a tax preparer with H&R Block. She also worked as a Financial Advisor Assistant with Waddell & Reed.

Liesel enjoyed gardening and took great pride in keeping a clean and welcoming home. Above all, her greatest happiness came from spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, who brought her endless joy and cherished memories.

Liesel is survived by her daughter, Anita (Ted McElhenney) Bangen; son, James R. (Audrey) Dodson Jr.; grandchildren, Shawna Cox, Caleb (Chelsie) Dodson, Tara Worden, and Tavia (Nick) Blossom; and great-grandchildren, Ethan Cox, Aiden Worden, Aleigha Blossom, Gunner Dodson, Hope Dodson, and Jordan Blossom.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Fritz and Ellinor Wohlfarth; sister, Ingrid (Gunther) Lindtner; husband, James R. Dodson; and significant other, Duane Newell.

Liesel will be inurned at the family graveside, with a service to follow in the summer of 2027. Further details will be announced at a later date.

The family of Liesel Dodson would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to Bee Hive Homes and all the caregivers who cared for Liesel over the past 14 years. They would also like to sincerely thank the doctors, nurses, and CNAs at Benefis for the exceptional care and compassion they provided to their mother.

Liesel will be lovingly remembered and deeply missed by her family and all who had the privilege of knowing her. Condolences for the family may be shared online at www.SchniderFuneralHome.com.

