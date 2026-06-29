Obituary: Linda Kay Smith

Linda Kay Smith passed away unexpectedly at Benefis Hospital in Great Falls on June 23, 2026. She was 73 years of age.

A celebration of life will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, July 10, 2026, at the Schnider Funeral Home Hospitality Room. A private burial will be held at a later date at Mount Olivet Cemetery.

Linda was born in Harvey, North Dakota on March 11, 1953, to Martha Fleck and Lyle Button. Linda was the third child of 10 children in the family. At the age of two, the family moved to Great Falls, Montana to be close to her mother’s family. Linda attendedK-12 school in Great Falls and graduated from Great Falls High School in 1971. Her first job was with Great Falls Lumber Company in the accounting department. Years later she began a career with a regional Title Company in Missoula and Great Falls, retiring in the fall of 2025.

For the complete obituary and to share condolences with the family go to www.OConnorFuneralHome.com