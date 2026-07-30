Obituary: Loretta Jean Bryant

Loretta Jean Bryant (1937–2026)

Loretta Jean Bryant, aged 88, of Great Falls, MT, passed away peacefully in her home on July 24, 2026. Born in Freeport, IL, on September 11, 1937, to Edwin and Julia Fink, Loretta’s younger years were spent on the Fink family farm in Chadwick, IL. Loretta lived a life defined by her dedication to her family, her students, and the beauty she cultivated in the world around her.

Loretta was a devoted teacher at Loy Elementary for over 30 years, shaping the minds of countless children. In 1957, she married her high school sweetheart, Don Bryant. They began their life together on the Fink family farm in Power, MT, before settling into her lifelong home on Riverview B in Great Falls. Though they later divorced, the foundation of family remained paramount to her.

A "hard-core farm girl" at heart, Loretta found her greatest joy in her family. She cherished the magic of Christmas and the adventures of family camping trips. At home, she was a master gardener, creating a backyard paradise filled with vibrant plants, a peaceful goldfish pond, and bird feeders that brought her immense happiness.

Loretta is survived by her 3 sons, 8 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Jeff (Robin) Bryant – their 7 children and 10 grandchildren: Spencer Bryant; Tyler (Jessica) Bryant and their children, Luke, Cooper and Ella, Josh (Meg) Bryant and their children, Marceline and Millicent and his daughter, Frankie Bryant; Lindsey (Brent) Lewis and their children, Kingston and London; Zac (Kat) Bryant, Nic (Bree) Bryant and their children, Luca and Sasha, and Matt Bryant. Eric Bryant – his daughter, and 2 grandchildren, Rachel (Matt) White and their children, Ewan and Finnegan; and Steve (Susan) Bryant. She was preceded in death by her parents, Edwin and Julia Fink, and her former husband, Don Bryant.

Her warmth, wisdom, and the beautiful spaces she created will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

Condolences for the family may be shared online at www.OConnorFuneralHome.com.

