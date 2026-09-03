Obituary: Lyna (Miller) Ravndal

Lyna (Miller) Ravndal, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, auntie, and friend, died of natural causes on July 31, 2026.

Lyna was born in Great Falls, Montana, on May 12, 1947, to Leander and Lorraine Miller. She is survived by her husband of 38 years, Levi; daughter Shelley (Bill) Hilf; grandsons Spencer and Nolan Hilf; and siblings Connie (Gerald) Crommett, Gloria (Butch) Ortiz, and Leander “Joe” (Terri) Miller. She is also survived by dear nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, many of whom affectionately called her “Auntie Grandma.”

Family and friends were at the center of Lyna’s life, but she also had many accomplishments of which she was proud. She worked alongside her mother to build and open The Halftime Sports Bar in Great Falls in 1993. She later spent many years in real estate, finding special joy in helping young families purchase their first homes. Many of those families later sent their own children to Lyna when it was their turn to buy a home.

Lyna was always the life of the party and loved music and dancing. She had a legendary “Snow White” effect on animals, from the many pets and wild critters she cared for to “The Squiggies,” her beloved backyard family of squirrels. Her collection of all things Disney was another great source of joy.

A celebration of Lyna’s life, legacy and laughter will be held at The Halftime on October 16, 2026, at 2:00 p.m.

Her unmistakable cackling laugh will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

