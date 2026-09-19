Obituary: Marlene Tanberg

Marlene Tanberg, 78, was born to George and Kathryn Piprude on 27 November 1947. She attended grade school and High School in Great Falls, graduating from Great Falls High School in 1965. She started working at Poulsens-Peavy Thunderbird Lumber Yard following high school.

She married Rex Tanberg in 1975, and they have been together ever since. They raised two children and have four grandchildren.

Marlene was a very competitive racquetball player in her 20s & 30s and was ranked #4 among women in Great Falls. She was also a very competitive bowler and ranked high among female bowlers in Great Falls. She also was an avid golfer and enjoyed creating amazing pottery.

Marlene is survived by her husband, Rex, her daughter, Shawna Fielding (Scott) of Idaho Falls, ID; her son, Shane Tanberg of Richland WA; her grandchildren, Amelia Fielding, Ashleigh Tanberg, Andrew Tanberg, and Jensen Fielding; and her beloved cat, Harley.

She will be missed greatly by her family and friends. Marlene died peacefully on 15 September 2026.

