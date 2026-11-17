Mary Jo Burton was born on April 15, 1942, in Arkadelphia, Arkansas to Lois Moffet and Leonard Schennum. She was raised in Livingston, Montana, by her grandmother, Catherine Sorensen, along with her two younger sisters, Lois Ann and Verna Lou.

She married Vernon “Leroy” Burton in 1960 in Livingston. Together they raised their five children; Vernon “Jim” Burton (Anastasia), Kenneth Burton (Shawna), Kelly Burton, Tomiko Hewitt-Mann (Marcus), and Christopher Burton (Michelle).

During Leroy’s Air Force career, they lived in various locations before being stationed at Malmstrom Air Force Base in 1974. It was there they decided to put down roots and make Great Falls their permanent home.

Mary Jo got her degree in Religious Studies from the College of Great Falls and served as a Pastoral Minister at Holy Family Church, and later for the Eastside Catholic Community.

After retirement, she devoted her time to quilting, knitting, embroidery, gardening and serving as the matriarch of her ever-growing family, all of whom she loved with all of her heart. She had a particularly special place in her heart for her grandchildren, Brandy Burton, Connie McKelvey (Matt), Brittney Asmussen (Nik), Linsey Daly (Daniel), Cedric Hewitt (Kayla), Emily Burton, Austyn Grubb (Andy), Jackson Burton, Alexander Burton (Emily), Gavin Hewitt (Gwen), Grace Burton, and James Burton.

She was also blessed with great-grandchildren, Bonnie, Bret, and Charlotte Asmussen; Gregory, Josephine, Sally, and Teddy Daly; Kimberly, Andrew, Madeleine, Anthony, and Isabella Grubb; and Kayleyanna and Tanyon Hewitt.

Mary Jo’s faith, kindness, and devotion to family has shaped generations, and her love will continue to be felt by all who knew her.

Funeral Liturgy will be held Saturday, November 21, 2026, at 11:00 a.m.at Holy Spirit Catholic Church. Condolences for the family, may be left online at www.SchniderFuneralHome.com.

