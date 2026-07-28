Obituary: Mary Nan Hill

Mary Nan Hill, 95, went to be with the Lord on July 22, 2026. She was born May 13, 1931, to Gilbert and Carol Barr in Hobson, Montana.

Mary Nan grew up in Hobson with her family, which included her brother, Glenn Barr. After graduating from Hobson High, she went to College in Billings for teaching. Mary Nan married Charles Joseph Hill at the Methodist Church in Hobson on December 31, 1949. They made their home, following a short stint in Oklahoma while Joe was in the Army, in the Pig Eye Basin on the family ranch (Red Hill); where they raised their two boys, Jeff and Kevin.

Mary Nan loved her husband fiercely and adored her boys. Besides being a homemaker, she was the bookkeeper, receptionist and helped run Hill Oil Co. in Hobson (which they owned). Mary Nan loved family gatherings and having those well-done hot dogs, picnicking up South Fork. She helped take the 1980 Census, she loved reading books, exploring ghost towns, was a member of the United Methodist Church in Utica and then Hobson, and being in the Utica Women's Club.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, Joe; her parents; brother, Glenn; a nephew and three nieces. Mary Nan is survived by her sons, Jeff (Maria) Hill of Billings, MT and Kevin (Shaye) Hill of Moore, MT; grandchildren: Justin Hill, Brandon Hill, Stephanie Robillard, Megan Schultz, and Kellen Hill; and great-grandchildren: Bentley Hill, Xavier Munoz, Emma, Owen, and Laynie Schultz.

A Graveside Service will be held at the Utica Cemetery, Saturday, August 1st, 2026, 11:00 a.m. A gathering will follow at the Utica Hall.

Arrangements are under the care of Creel Funeral Home. Mary Nan’s family and friends can share memories and condolences at www.creelfuneralhome.com

