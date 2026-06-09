Obituary: Michael "Mike" D. Knight

Michael D. "Mike" Knight passed away in Great Falls, MT. Born on November 16, 1945, in Detroit, Michigan, Mike was the son of William Knight and Pearl Knight (Bellman).

Mike spent his early years in Michigan and graduated from Fulton-Middleton high school in 1963 before embarking on a life filled with adventure, service, and meaningful relationships. While attending college in Lansing, Michigan, he met the love of his life, Carolyn Kay Knight. The couple was married on November 5, 1966, at Grand Ledge Lutheran Church and shared nearly 60 wonderful years together.

He proudly served his country in the United States Air Force from 1967 to 1974 as a Medical Service Specialist, attaining the rank of Staff Sergeant. Following his military service, he built a successful career as a salesman in various industries.

Throughout his life, Mike called many places home. He moved from Lansing, Michigan, to San Antonio, Texas, then to Selfridge Air Force Base in Michigan, before returning to Witchita Falls, Texas and Sheppard Air Force Base. He later settled in Anchorage, Alaska, where he spent more than twenty years before relocating to Montana.

A man of deep faith and strong character, Mike enjoyed golfing, mentoring men, and leading/participating in Bible studies. He was known for his wisdom, steadfast devotion to bringing others to Christ, and willingness to invest in the lives of others.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Carolyn Kay Knight; his son, David Knight; his daughter, Candace Kahklen; and his three cherished grandchildren, Alexander, Taylor, and Addyson.

Mike's life was guided by his favorite scripture, Philippians 4:6-7:

"Do not be anxious or worried about anything, but in everything, by prayer and petition with thanksgiving, continue to make your requests known to God. And the peace of God, which transcends all understanding, stands guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus."

His steadfast faith, loving heart, and dedication to family will be remembered always by those who knew and loved him.

To share condolences, click here to visit the Croxford Funeral Home website.